Get ready for the Big Brunch Pajama party, Vol . 2.

EatOut’s Big Brunch is back after two years! Whether you’re a brunch fanatic or not, this brunch event has always been a good time appreciated by all attendees.

The Big Brunch events are known for all-you-can-eat sweet and savoury brunch menus, expertly paired with bottomless beers and mimosas, along with vibrant fun, games and music. It’s like breakfast without the alarm clock or like lunch without having to go back to work, it’s a truly magnificent mash-up of meals!

This month’s edition is happening on the 19th of February at the Lake House in Tigoni. Advance tickets are currently going for KES 3,000 per person and KES for children… It’s free for children below the age of five. Each ticket guarantees you a cold Savanna drink upon entry and one Mama Rocks burger combo of your choice. Purchase at Ticketsasa.

It guarantees to be a huge affair with extra proportions of fun and music!