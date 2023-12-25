ECD, primary, secondary schools to open for first term on January 8

Early Childhood Development (ECD), primary and secondary schools will open for the first term of 2024 on January 8.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, said that Form One students will report to their new institutions on January 15.

He directed all field officers to report to their duty stations on all working days to assist parents with necessary preparations regarding the 2024 School Calendar.

Machogu at the same time urged parents and guardians to caution their children against the dangers of drug and substance abuse that are most prevalent in some parts of the country especially during this festive season.

He also urged them to embark on the task of preparing learners to ensure they are ready for the 2024 school calendar.