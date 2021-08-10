ECDE teachers can now apply to Teacher Training Colleges

Teachers with certificates in Primary Education or Early Childhood Teacher Education can now apply for admission into Teacher Training Colleges.

According to a circular by Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr Julius Jwan, the training program is targeting trained teachers who have Certificates in ECDE and Primary Teacher Education (PTE).

Applicants must be registered by the Teachers Service Commission and must also possess valid certificates.

Dr Juan also notes that applicants will be expected to undertake specially designed courses and teaching practice for a specified period before qualifying for the Diploma.

The Ministry has henceforth sent out the call to regional and Country Directors of Education across the country to sensitize qualified teachers to apply.

Those with a Certificate in Primary Teacher Education (PTE) will be awarded a Diploma Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) while those with ECDE Certificate will be awarded a Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (DECTE) at the end of the training programme.

Application forms are available on the Ministry of Education website www.education.go.ke