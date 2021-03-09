Echesa facing assault charges to know fate this afternoon

Controversial former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa will know his fate this afternoon.

This is after Kiambu Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi Monday deferred her ruling on the application by the Prosecution to have him held in custody to allow for further investigations.

Echesa, spent the night at Gigiri police station pending the ruling on whether to grant the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) seven more days to complete their investigations.

According to a sworn affidavit filed in court by the investigating officer, Misheck Karega, from the Serious Crime Unit, Echesa used force and violence during the election period contrary to section65 (a) of the Election Act No 24 0f 2011.

Karega further said that on the 4th of March at Bulonga polling Center in Matungu constituency within Kakamega County, the respondent unlawfully assaulted one Peter Juma Okura, the presiding officer during the just concluded by-election.

His defence team is accusing the government of witch-hunt with his lead lawyer Cliff Ombetsa arguing that the incident happened in Kakamega therefore the matter should not be held in Kiambu courts.