Echesa directed to surrender to authorities for assaulting IEBC official

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has directed former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa to surrender to the nearest police station Friday afternoon.

Failure to do so, the Inspector General said that Echesa will be treated as an armed and dangerous criminal.

In a statement, IG Mutyambai also instructed police commanders of jurisdictions where the Thursday by-elections were carried out to arraign and charge the four leaders who were arrested.

The IG also directed the Firearm Licensing Board to suspend the firearm licenses held by the said political leaders who misused their firearms.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The affected individuals are hereby instructed to surrender the firearms to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters with immediate effect for ballistic examinations,” said IG Mutyambai.

Meanwhile, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has strongly condemned the outbreak of violence during by-elections held in various parts of the country yesterday.

He called on the Inspector General and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to conduct prompt and impartial investigations to ensure the directors, financiers and participants in Thursday’s by-elections misconduct to be brought to book.

The former Sports CS was captured on video slapping an IEBC official in Matungu constituency after a heated discussion between the two at Bulonga polling station.

Echesa had accused IEBC officials of barring their agent to witness the voting.

The electoral commission through its chairperson Wafula Chebukati called for Echesa’s arrest for assaulting one of its officials in Matungu.

Chebukati termed the incident as an attack on the constitution and a bad precedent.

“We condemn the violence witnessed in Matungu where one of our officials was slapped by a former CS and we want police to apprehend this suspect,” he said.