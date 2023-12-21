eCitizen revenue collection surpasses Ksh 900M

The revenue collected by the government on the eCitizen portal on a single day has for the first time crossed the Ksh 900 million mark.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok said that the latest data from the online access and payment platform for government services reveals that Ksh 903.6 million was collected on Wednesday the 20th of December 2023.

Of the amount, nearly a third was generated from transactions in US dollars totaling to $1,446,496 compared to the Ksh 680.4 million in the local currency.

The figure marks a steady rise in monies collected through the platform following President William Ruto’s directive to all state agencies to onboard all their services on the eCitizen platform by the end of this year.

The President further directed that all payments for government services should be channeled through a consolidated paybill, 222222. This was intended to inject better management and transparency in revenue collection and to stem leakages from numerous collection points.

Following the directive and with over 14,000 services currently accessible and payable on eCitizen, the daily revenue collection rose to an average of Ksh 300 million last month.

Data from Treasury reveals in November, Ksh 4.664 billion was collected up from Ksh 1.44 billion in June before the Presidential directive. The amounts for July, August and September were Ksh 2.36 billion, Ksh 3.63 billion and Ksh 4,233 billion respectively.

The government is banking on the average 5,000 new users who sign up to eCitizen daily in addition to the 11 million eCitizen existing users alongside the onboarding of more services to further increase its daily revenue collection.