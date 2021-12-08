Eclectics International develops Africa’s first shared agency banking platform

Eclectics International, a Kenyan-owned financial technology firm, has developed Africa’s first shared agency banking system offering services of all banks under one platform.

Shared Agency Banking Platform which is now available in Uganda has been attributed to the increased financial inclusion in the country by extending financial services to the under-banked and unbanked population, mostly in the peri-urban and the rural villages.

Since the launch in May 2018, the platform has been credited with the rise in bank account holders in Uganda which has risen from 7.4 million in 2017 to over 13 million by January 2021.

Eclectics International Chief Executive Officer and founder Paul Mbugua says Eclectics Agency Banking Solution which was launched in partnership with the Uganda Bankers Association and Bank of Uganda now powers one million customer transactions valued at more than $160 million (Kshs. 17.6 million) monthly.

“The overall project was to integrate the Shared Agency Banking Platform with the Core Banking Systems and switches of each of the 24 banks. Integrate to almost a similar number of Card Management Systems and integrate also to the Telcos. In each of the four Telcos, we had to integrate with their; USSD platform, mobile money cash in & cash-out, which are two different APIs, SMS among other services they offer.”

The transactions include cash deposits, withdrawals, bill payments, school fee payments, social security, and local remittance fees.

Mbugua says an application is installed in the Point of Sale (POS) terminals, or mobile phones used by bank agents distributed across the country allowing customers from 24 commercial banks in Uganda to conduct their transactions.

Each bank has an agent banking transaction and system monitoring portal, executive dashboard, analytics, and comprehensive reports.

“In addition to more than 20 billers in the country government systems. Even if we had a near-ready product, the biggest job was the integration, which is part of the onboarding in any bank. Remember some of these banks are multinationals. They rely on international standards to allow any of their data or systems for any of their customers who use their platforms,” he added.

Through the Development Partner FSD Uganda, 15,600 agents were rolled out across the country. In contrast, there were only 546 Bank Branches in Uganda by 2017, and the banking sector employed about 11,000 people.

Eclectics International is further working on the next phase of the system which will entail rolling out of micro-insurance, merchants’ ability to pay using electronic money, and local remittances.

Eclectics Agency Banking will also incorporate a biometric and QR payment system enabling the elderly and refugees to do banking without having any education or any need for technology or National ID to make payments on the platform.

“We have various emerging markets across the continent expressing interest in the shared platform. These are Kenya, Rwanda, GIM-UEMOA region that hosts eight Francophone countries in West Africa and Zambia-where we are currently live in three banks,” Mbugua notes.

The Shared Agency Banking Platform was recognized by the IFC and the World Bank as a first in Africa.