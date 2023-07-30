Economic boost for Malindi as Naivas supermarket opens new store

Malindi town residents are set to benefit with employment opportunities following the opening of a new Naivas supermarket store at the Malindi festival mall.

At least 100 people will secure jobs at the new store in the wake of the beginning of the high tourism season which kicked off in mid-July.

This becomes the 97th branch of Chain store which has been on a mega expansion plan.

The Chief of Strategy Naivas Andreas von Paleske said the opening of the second store in Malindi means a lot to the company in its strategy to grow countrywide.

“We’ve seen Coast growing tremendously since we opened up several stores here many years ago, we believe first of all we are creating employment for people in the area,” he said after officially opening the Malindi Highway Naivas located just next to the Airport.

So far, Naivas Supermarket has 10 stores in the Coast region bringing to 97 the total number of stores in the country.

Currently, Paleske said they were on a journey to hit 100 stores and promised to continue delivering good quality products.

He said Naivas spends Ksh2 billion annually opening new stores and a store costs more than 200 million with between 50 to 100 staff employed.

David Mugo the Naivas Regional Manager Coast said they were happy to open a new store in Malindi as the customers have been supportive in Malindi.

“Business is booming in Malindi that’s why it’s justifiable to open another store,” he said.