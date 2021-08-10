‘Economic revolution will start from the bottom’ insists DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to compete on the platform of issues, programmes and development track-record.

He said it was time they desisted from engaging in stale political tactics of threats and coercion.

“Instilling fear in leaders will not make better the lives of ordinary Kenyans. Instead, we must come up with programmes that will empower them,” he noted.

Dr Ruto said the use of intimidation was perishable and an art used by despots and dictators.

He urged leaders to go beyond the temporary waves of political slogans and institute long-term approaches that will change Kenya.

“Do not be shortchanged with pleasantries; let leaders share their roadmaps to fighting poverty in the country,” he explained.

He challenged the opposition to explain to the people how their trickle-down economic approach will transform Kenya.

Dr Ruto insisted that the only valid way to take Kenya back to the growth path is through the bottom-up, middle-out economic model.

“Economic revolution will start from the bottom. It is this revolution that will get us out of poverty and the huge debts that we suffer from.”

He spoke Tuesday when he welcomed 15 MCAs from Kitui to the Hustler Nation and engaged grassroot leaders and opinion shapers from the region at his Karen Residence.

Leaders present at the meeting were MPs Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East), John Mutunga (Tigania West), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), John Lodepe (Turkana Central) and Daniel Nanok (Turkana West).

John Mutunga (Tigania West), @Gachagua_R (Mathira), John Lodepe (Turkana Central) and Daniel Nanok (Turkana West), former Machakos Senator @nduyamuthama and former Nairobi Deputy Governor @jmueke. pic.twitter.com/W20la61AjP — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 10, 2021

Others were former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar and former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke.

Mr Mbai said they would not succumb to intimidations and pressure to abandon the hustler nation.

“We will walk together in the transformation of our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mueke said they were dedicated to changing the way the politics of Ukambani is conducted to lean more on people-centred issues.

“This is Kenya’s time for economic liberation. We must fix in place a regime that will treat businesses with respect,” he explained.