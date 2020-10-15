Economy to grow 2% aided by agriculture sector, Scope Markets says

Scope Markets is backing Kenya to record a 2 percent economic growth in 2020 despite setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm estimates that growth will be lifted by the agriculture sector that has shown recovery this year as export markets open up with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

“This improved performance is expected to impact the entire value chain positively considering the dominance of agriculture as a key sector in the Kenyan economy.” Scope Markets noted.

Tea, coffee, cut flowers, and vegetables which form the bulk of the country’s export base have all been projected to grow this year.

“The performance of East Africa’s biggest economy is expected to improve significantly with a 17 percent increase in tea export earnings to Kshs Ksh91.8 billion in the first eight months of 2020.”

Flower exports are also recovering as European markets ease lockdowns, which is critical considering the European market accounts for 70 percent of Kenya’s cut-flower exports.

However, analysts at the firm say growth is likely to be weighed down by budgetary constraints.

In the financial year 2020/21, the National Treasury placed the deficit at Kshs 840.6 billion equivalent to 7.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product.