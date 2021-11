The economy rebounded to register a 10.1 percent overall growth in the first half of 2021 due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. National treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says this is despite the economy registering a negative growth of 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2021 as it was still reeling from the effects of measures put in place to contain the spread of covid-19. Benson Rioba Reports

