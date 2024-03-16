Economy has bounced back, President Ruto assures Kenyans 

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the economy has bounced back and the country is set for better times.

The President noted that despite tough economic times, the government remained steadfast in making the right decisions for the country, decisions he said have paid off.

He cited the recent strengthening of the Kenya shilling against the dollar and the resolution of the $2 billion Eurobond.

Consequently, the price of consumer products such as maize flour and fuel have reduced significantly, clear indications of a stabilising economy.

“Our economy was in bad shape and we were overwhelmed with debt. However, within one year, we have streamlined everything,” he said. “This is the year we are going to deliver the government’s development agenda. Kenya is going places.”

The President commended Kenyans for their patience when the country was going through tough times.

“We will move our country forward through unity, working together and taking bold steps that will put our country on the path of stability and growth,” he added.

President Ruto made the remarks when he launched the construction of the Longisa-Sigor-Chebunyo and Kyogong-Sigor roads in Chepalungu Constituency, Bomet County.