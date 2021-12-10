Economy takes centre stage as Raila Odinga announces presidential bid

The fifth shot at the presidency and Raila Odinga has stated that the economy will be a key focus of his presidency should he clinch power next year.

The Orange Democratic Movement leader who consolidated his support base under the Azimio La Umoja Movement convention at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, prioritized social protection as his number one agenda under the Inua Jamii, Pesa Mfukoni progamme which he says will deliver Kshs. 6000 per month to two million of the country’s most vulnerable families.

“It is not a handout but an investment and a foundation for a new transformational value chain that will also trigger massive economic activity and create thousands of localized small scale businesses and enterprises across the country,” Mr. Odinga told thousands of supporters who gathered at the sports arena on Friday.

With questions lingering over the viability of the programme amid increasing debt obligations and economy being held back by coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Odinga hinted at finances being raised through creation of 2 million jobs which he says will eventually see the creation of a thriving middle-class ad Small and Medium Enterprises creating a robust market for large corporations.

Mr. Odinga also announced the establishment of Kazi Kwa Wote, which he says will secure the welfare of citizens by generating avenues for productivity, through job creation programs, investing in the critical jua kali sector, and other macro and microeconomic stimulation schemes.

The continuous calls for gender inclusion also saw Mr. Odinga unleash the Uchumi Kwa Akina Mama initiative to ensure availability of affordable credit for entrepreneurship.

“This will focus on the true multipliers of wealth in our community; our women. The programme will unlock access to financing for women-led businesses and provide support for women on other enabling factors such as access to assets for production, land tenure, and proportional representation in all Government levels,” he asserted.

Youth are also expected to benefit from Hashtag Inawezekana through skills development, funding in order to create innovative solutions which are competitive globally.

Mr. Odinga also promised to eliminate hunger through Fukuza Njaa initiative through Climate Change adaptation and mitigation to support and help realize high agricultural productivity across the nation as well as increase access to clean water under the Maji Kwa Kila Boma initiative.

This he said will be achieved through reversing artificial shortages and reducing the high cost of water, especially among poor households.

“We shall not allow water scarcity to be an issue in a country like ours where lakes and rivers burst their banks, yet desert nations have found ways to direct every drop to its people for consumption and production. Water must and will be the least of every Kenyan household’s worry.”

Counties are also expected to be industrialized, producing goods competitive goods with surplus destined for exports through materially and technically support from the National Government under One County, One Product goal.

Mr. Odinga concluded by promising to continue with the nation’s infrastructure development programme with the development of projects such as Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport corridor (LAPSSET), the Rapid Bus and Transit System.

Odinga however said he will issue a detailed manifesto addressing questions of debt which currently stands at Kshs. 7.7 trillion according to June data from the Central Bank of Kenya, corruption, industrialization, digital economy and promotion and protection of businesses and, particularly, protection of private property.