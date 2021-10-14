EcoTreat Waste Digester has revolutionized waste management in Kenya

Eco save Africa has introduced a new product to enhance its onsite waste management services and ensure a friendly environment for all.

The Company’s founder Daniel Wanjuki says Eco Treat will assist in managing sewage and other organic waste adding that in future it has the potential to become a serious cash crop for the Country.

“Eco Treat Waste Digester is a micro-organism-based product which assists in breaking down of organic waste including fats, grease, carbohydrates and proteins to a by-product that is predominantly water and nutrients. The water is then absorbed into the soil thus eliminating the need to exhaust,” He says.

Wanjuki says the product can be used in septic tanks and pit latrines in schools, residential, commercial estates, slaughterhouses, municipal wastewater treatment works, among other places.

He said Eco Treat is environmentally friendly since it doesn’t generate methane gas hence safe for use and disposal into the environment.

“Ecotreat is 100% organic, we didn’t use any chemicals during its production or preservation and it reduces odor in the most effective way to an almost zero level,” Wanjuki said.

He said the Ecotreat waste digester is an approved product by NEMA and has been recommended for domestic, industrial and commercial use for waste water treatment and management systems.

Eco save Africa was established in 2006 to offer solutions to environmental management, with Wanjuki saying, “Over the last 10 years, we have gradually evolved from a Kenyan-based company with a narrow scope to a dynamic global on-site waste water management solution leader with a range of specialties in environmental management.”

“We have a niche in the market, in 2019 we were awarded first position for outstanding innovation in the international category on the product Eco Treat waste digestor,” Wanjuki said.

And as the World marks electronic waste day, Wanjuki says there is a big problem in management of electronic waste.

“We don’t have a proper way to dispose our phones, fridges, washing machines etc when their lifespan comes to an end. We need to come up with ways of disposing them through disabling them, in the process we will create employment for the youth,” He said.

Wanjuki says while Kenya has one of the best waste management policy its implementation is poor.

He says Government hasn’t been vocal on sensitizing locals on waste management in the Country.