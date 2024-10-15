Ecozen Climate Smart Technology comes in handy for farmers

Ecozen, a climate-smart technology provider, is encouraging farmers to adopt sustainable energy practices as a crucial strategy to reduce postharvest losses.

With the agricultural sector grappling with the growing challenges of climate change and resource constraints, Ecozen’s innovative solar-powered solutions present a promising approach to boosting productivity while promoting sustainability.

These technologies not only address immediate issues but also support long-term resilience in farming communities, helping farmers transition to more efficient, eco-friendly practices.

Karthik Govindrajan, Vice President of International Business at Ecozen Solutions Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the growing importance of renewable energy in transforming agricultural practices.

“At Ecozen, we manufacture solar-powered cold rooms designed for post-harvest storage across a variety of crops, and we also offer solar-based motor control and pumping solutions for irrigation,” he explained. “These technologies not only help farmers preserve their produce but also significantly reduce their energy costs.”

Govindrajan noted that integrating solar energy into agriculture can also lessen farmers’ reliance on the conventional power grid.

“By adopting solar solutions, farmers can operate independently of grid electricity, ensuring consistent power supply even in areas with unreliable access. This shift not only reduces energy expenses but also provides greater stability for their operations,” he added.

He further pointed out that the adoption of solar energy can help reduce food spoilage and waste.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), nearly one-third of all food produced globally is lost or wasted, much of it during the post-harvest stage.

“Ecozen’s solar solutions enable better preservation of crops, resulting in improved yields,” Govindrajan said.

“Solar energy makes farming more efficient and resilient in the face of environmental changes,” he continued. “Our goal is to equip farmers with sustainable tools that enhance their livelihoods and reduce their dependency on traditional energy sources.”

Ruth Kimani, a beneficiary of Ecozen’s products and programs, highlighted the positive impact of these solutions, stating, “By investing in these technologies, farmers can secure their livelihoods while contributing to a more sustainable future. We’ve seen significant improvements in the technology provided by Ecozen.” Kimani was speaking at the 8th Global Solar Off-Grid Forum at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), where Ecozen showcased the essential role of reliable, off-grid cold storage systems in enhancing food security and increasing farmers’ incomes.

During the event, experts pointed out the importance of adopting sustainable energy practices, emphasizing that these solutions not only tackle the pressing issue of post-harvest losses but also help achieve broader environmental goals by promoting resilience and sustainability in agriculture.