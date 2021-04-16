Ecstasy as Narok County Academy posts impressive KCPE results

A school in Narok County has maintained its impressive results in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

For the second year running, Narok County Academy registered a mean score above 380 in spite of numerous challenges faced before the 2020 national examinations.

The school scored a mean score of 383 marks ranking it amongst the best schools in the county.

In the results announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha Thursday, eight candidates scored more than 380 marks with the best student attaining 405 marks.

“We are so happy because we have greatly improved in terms of the mean score. Last year we had 381, this year we go 383. Our leading candidate scored 405 marks and the last one got 397 marks.” Said the school’s administrator Millicent Onyango said

Ms. Onyango noted that the school faced numerous challenges as it prepared its candidates for the exams, especially arising from the covid-19 pandemic. She however says the teachers gave their best under the circumstances and their efforts enabled the school to perform exemplary.

“All our candidates’ range between 372 and 405 marks.” The ecstatic administrator said

One of the top performers in the school, Vivian Wanjiru who scored 394 marks expressed delight in the exam outcome.

“I am so elated. I thank God for this far. I also thank our teachers for pushing us to do well. I would like to be a surgeon and joining Alliance Girls high school will help me fulfill this dream.” She said amid celebrations in school