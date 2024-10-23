Ecuador suspends recognition of ‘Sadr’

Ecuador’s decision to suspend its recognition of the "sadr" opens a new chapter in relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Latin American country.

The Republic of Ecuador on Tuesday suspended its recognition of the so-called “sadr,” initially acknowledged in 1983 with the establishment of a so-called embassy in 2009.

Ecuador’s Foreign Minister, Gabriela Sommerfeld, conveyed the decision to her Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, during a phone call. She also confirmed that a notification letter had been sent to the so-called representation of the separatists in Quito.

This decision aligns with the momentum driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in recent years, to enshrine the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara and the Autonomy Plan as the sole basis for resolving this regional dispute.

