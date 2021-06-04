This is the first time a digital entertainment platform has sponsored a major international tournament for UEFA.

Ed Sheeran excitingly announced today (with help from sporting icon David Beckham), that he will be performing at TikTok’s UEFA EURO 2020 Show. The TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show is a celebration of music and football and marks TikTok’s partnership with UEFA as the home for football fans during the tournament. TikTok partnered with the Union of European Football Associations in order to become a home for football fans. A very interesting partnership indeed.

Available only from Ed’s TikTok channel @edsheeran, the special gig will be staged at his home ground of Portman Road, Ipswich Town on Friday 25th June. The TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show will feature the very first performance of Ed’s forthcoming new single, as well as a number of classic tracks for his global fans.

Watch the announcement film featuring David Beckham and Ed Sheeran here.

The concert will be live streamed from Ipswich at 9pm BST (11 pm in Kenya) on Friday 25th June and will be free to view on TikTok. The show will be available to view again on 26th June 10am BST(12pm in Kenya), 27th June 1am BST( 3 am in Kenya) and 9th July 8pm BST(10pm in Kenya) for global audiences that missed the first performance.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Announcing the gig Ed Sheeran said: “I can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA EURO 2020 Show live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on the 25th June.”

Tell Us What You Think