Eddie Butita writes and directs Kiswahili version of ‘The Upshaws’

The Kiswahili version of the hit American sitcom is now available to stream on Netflix Kenya.

Kenyan comedian and writer Eddie Butita wrote and directed the Kiswahili version or dub of the popular American sitcom The Upshaws starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps.

Eddie, real name Edwin Butita, is popular for his many talents including being an actor, scriptwriter, theatre director, emcee, theatre producer, and businessman. He has appeared in many comedy shows including the Laugh Festival, Churchill Show and Churchill Raw to name a few.

Announcing the news, the comedian said, “I have always wanted to be on Netflix, this year God made it a reality. Netflix reached out to me to be the first Netflix Swahili comedy writer and director. For the past months, I wrote and directed the Swahili version of Upshaws created by Wanda Sykes, it was a great experience.”

This move by Netflix is in line with Netflix’s decision and plans to identify opportunities for collaboration with local storytellers and stakeholders within the creative industry ecosystem. The international streamer did the same in South Africa and Nigeria and have stated in the past that they’ve had their eye on Kenya. This move forecasts more opportunities are coming for Kenyan creators to showcase their skills on the global stage.

The Upshaws premiered on Netflix worldwide on 12th May this year and was well-received with Netflix greenlighting a second season in June.

You can watch the show in Kiswahili by changing the audio.