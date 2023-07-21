Editors challenged to remain objective so as to build trust

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Professor Edward Kisiangani has challenged news editors to prioritize stories with positive impact on the society.

Speaking in Naivasha when he officially launched leadership training on newsroom management in transition and media regulation for Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, Kisiangani said editors should endeavor to highlight factual and objective stories that meet the needs of the public.

The PS encouraged KBC editors to disseminate well researched stories on government projects in tandem with the government’s agenda in an era of instant distribution and social media commentary.