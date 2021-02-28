Editors guild condemns removal of MCK Council Member

The Kenya Editors’ Guild is calling for mediation in the ongoing wrangles at the Media Council of Kenya over the contentious removal of Tabitha Mutemi as a council member.

The Guild says the removal of Mutemi was unprocedural, cautioning the CEO against bowing to outside pressure that is threatening the integrity of MCK.

MCK CEO David Omwoyo terminated the tenure of Council Member Tabitha Mutemi citing an advisory from the Attorney General notifying the council that the appointment of Mutemi was unlawful as she already holds another public office at the independent electoral and boundaries commission.

Editors guild Chairman Churchill Otieno however says the removal was unprocedural and called for mediation saying, “In order to uphold the integrity of MCK and protect it from unseemly public wrangles, we would urge all sides to pull back and seek a mediated solution.”

Otieno further said, “In the first instance, the letter from the Media Council CEO withdrawing recognition of Mutemi as Council Member should be withdrawn immediately.

Thereafter, the CEO, the CS or any other entity seeking to pursue the matter of Mutemi’s eligibility to serve on the MCK Council will be at liberty to do so through the laid-down procedures”

He added KEG will be petitioning the National Assembly to ensure protection of media freedom for the benefit of Kenyan citizens and their democratic rights.