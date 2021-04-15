Editors Guild steps up war against disinformation, fake news

The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has launched an initiative aimed at raising awareness against misinformation. The programme comprises training of journalists and media professionals to guard against fake news and sensationalized reporting.

While announcing the latest project, the Guild noted that, in recent times, there is a lot of misrepresentation of facts, especially on the Covid-19 pandemic. To reverse this worrying trend, the professional association says journalists need to be ‘empowered to detect fake news and report accurately,’

“The aim of the training is to equip journalists with tools to enable quality accessible information on Covid-19, to sensitize them on the importance of verification and checking of facts before posting,” KEG said in a statement.

Besides equipping journalists with tools to carry out fact-checking, and verification, the Guild indicated that the focus of the training, that is being rolled out in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), will be to sensitize the media professionals on their safety particularly during this period of covid-19 pandemic.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“There are challenges they (journalists) face in the field, including documented cases of harassment by police officers. How can the duty bearers and duty actors work together? How can journalists be protected from police brutality as they go about their duties? How can they be protected as they cover Covid-19?” KEG posed in the statement

“KEG through this project seeks to increase the safety and security of journalists in Kenya particularly from Corona Virus and police brutality, to position them to provide high-quality journalism and independent media.” The not-for-profit professional organization added

The training that is set to run from April 14 to 19 2021, is also expected to center on reporting on the Covid19 vaccine and what journalists should know. The virtual training will be attended by Journalists drawn from various media associations, media houses across the country, including freelancers.