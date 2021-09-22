Edmonton pools released as Shujaa lands in group B

The national rugby sevens team ‘Shujaa’ will face USA ,Spain and Chile in pool B of the Edmonton sevens, the final round of the 2021 world rugby sevens series scheduled September 25th-26th in Canada.

Kenya finished second in Vancouver falling to South Africa in the main cup final.

The men’s series will for the second tournament running consist twelve teams divided into three pools of four teams each.

Pool A has Vancouver sevens Champions South Africa who will battle it out with Canada, Hong Kong, and Mexico. Pool C has Great Britain, Ireland, Germany and Jamaica .

The Men’s tournament will take place alongside a women’s fast four tournament.

The 20211 Series title will be awarded during the leg where the team with the most points will be crowned IRB champions. Kenya lies second on the series with 18 points, two adrift of leaders South Africa.

Just like in Vancouver core sides Fiji, New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, Samoa, and France will miss the final leg of the campaign due to Corona Virus restrictions in their respective countries.

Edmonton Sevens Pools

Pool A: South Africa, Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico

Pool B: Kenya 7s, USA, Spain, Chile

Pool C: Great Britain, Ireland, Germany, Jamaica