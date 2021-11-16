Edmunds, Mwangi appointed to newly- constituted KMSF Motorsport Appeals Board

Safari Rally legends Glen Edmunds and George Mwangi have been appointed to the newly constituted three-man Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) Appeals Board.

KMSF Chairman Phineas Kimathi revealed that the newly appointed officials will serve in their capacities for the next one year.

Kimathi added that the constitution of the new Board is in accordance with Article 15.1.1-15.3.2 of the FIA International Sporting Code.

Also in the mix is Commercial and Sport’s Lawyer James Gichuru who is expected to inject the much-needed legal facet to the team’s endeavors in the next twelve months.

“In order to strengthen Motor Sports Governance and comply with FIA statutes, and having consulted widely with the FIA Office, I hereby appoint the following (Edmunds, Mwangi and Gichuru) to serve for the next one year. The Appeals Board will take up any pending disputes in the shortest time possible. Wishing the three the very best and urge them to exercise the delegated authority in a just and fair way,” Kimathi who is also the WRC Safari Rally CEO, said in the statement.

Edmunds, one of the best competitors of his time, brings with him a wealth of rallying experience having served as a local coordinator for various works teams on WRC Safari Rally.

Edmunds is a two times ARC Safari Rally winner with Titch Philips in 2003 in South Coast and Des Page-Morris in 2005.

He has also served as the Mitsubishi Ralliart Europe Pre-event Test Driver and Local Coordinator for WRC Safari Rally from early 1990s to 2021.

Between 1986 and 1990, Edmunds served as Lancia Rally Team’s personal mechanic for Vic Preston, Jr., during WRC Safari Rally.

Mwangi on the other hand is a seasoned rally navigator and organizer; currently the Deputy Clerk of the Course of WRC Safari Rally.

Mwangi became the first black indigenous navigator to win the Safari Rally during the ARC days on the events ,54th edition where he guided Azar Anwar to the momentous feat.

Mwangi has also navigated several KNRC drivers including Gregory Kibiti, McRae Kimathi, Tejveer Rai and Peter Mburu. He has served as Clerk of the Course in many KNRCs including the KCB RSC Rally and KCB Kisumu Rally.