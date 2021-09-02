Education cabinet Secretary George Magoha has called on chiefs and their assistants to scale up the search for students who are yet to report to school

Education cabinet Secretary George Magoha has called on chiefs and their assistants to scale up the search for students who are yet to report to school.
Speaking in Busia county at Esirisia Secondary school, in Matayos subcounty, Magoha said day public secondary schools had enough space to accommodate all Form One students. Busia county attained an 88% admission rate in form transition.

  

