Education CAS says lobby group will lead campaigns for BBI

The Young Turks for Handshake Alliance has thrown its weight behind the BBI saying it will create opportunities for young professionals to thrive in the Country.

The group brings together young politicians and young professionals in the country and those working in the diaspora.

Speaking during a retreat at Opoda farm in Bondo co-chairs CAS Zack Kinuthia and Jaoko Oburu termed YOTHA as a revolutionary alliance which will not only campaign for BBI in the anticipated referendum across the Country.

“This Country require visionary leaders who will ensure programs such as the big 4 agenda, vision 2030, African Agenda 2063 and sustainable development are actualized going into the future” Kinuthia said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kinuthia said youth and young professionals in and out of the country will not wait for their future to be decided by others but will instead have a clear plan on how they can be part of the incoming Government.

Oburu on the other hand said the antidote to Kenya’s divisive politics is the implementation of BBI proposals through the referendum.

Oburu who also the is Siaya county Roads and Public works CEC said through YOTHA Kenyans should expect a different brand of politics which is devoid of tribal alignments.

“We are tired of being divided along tribal lines and our alliance will be revolutionary with grassroots presence in all parts of the Country. What we want is politics that benefit all sectors and categories of our people,” He said.

The YOTHA’s super coordinators retreat was also graced by Dr Ouma Oluga of the Nairobi Metropolitan Service who said Kenya has an opportunity to rewrite the past wrongs through the anticipated constitutional review in 2021.

The former KMPDU chair said that young people in the country have the responsibility of building their nation and leave behind a better country for the future generation.

He said that doctors in the country have expressed their gratitude after their proposal for the creation of Health Service Commission was captured in the BBI.

The retreat was attended by YOTHA super coordinators representing various regions in the country among them Beatrice Gambo(Coast) Wavinya Nzioka (Lower Eastern), Prof Isaiah Wakindiki( Mt. Kenya East) Ekiru Alex(Turkana) Natameyi Kilusu(Narok East), Kadogo Nyawade(diaspora ), Fred Makajo(Students rep) and Sylvester Oketch(PWDs).