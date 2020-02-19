Education Committee wants TSC to hire on permanent basis

The National Assembly Education Committee wants the Teachers Service Commission to recruit teachers on permanent and pensionable terms and not on internship terms.

TSC seeks to recruit 10,000 teachers as interns and 5,000 teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

Appearing before education committee to defend its budget for the next financial year, TSC CEO Nancy Macharia said the commission was not assured of funds from the treasury to recruit teachers on permanent and pensionable terms hence the need to use the limited resources to recruit interns.

The MPs, however, want the lion share of the commission’s budget to go to the recruitment of teachers.

“The budget should focus on recruitment, how many do you intend to recruit in tertiary, secondary, primary, there must be equity. This concept of interns is not working,” said Wilson Sossion, ODM MP.

The commission is seeking Ksh 15.4bn for recruitment of teachers.

This year the commission claims to have only Ksh 2bn to recruit teachers.

TSC, therefore, intends to recruit 5,000teachers for secondary schools while they use Ksh1.2bn to recruit 10,000teachers under internship.

“With 100% transition and CBC there’s over-enrollment and a great need for more teachers,” said Macharia.

PS Education Belio Kipsang appealed to the MPs to avail more resources to activate the CBC and enhance the huge enrollment.