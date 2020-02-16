Education crisis in Wajir as non local teachers flee

Wajir County is starring at an education crisis as non-local teachers continue to flee amid fears of increasing Al-Shabaab attacks.

According to Wajir County Director of Education Abdihamid Maalim learning has been paralyzed after about 50% of non-local primary and secondary school teachers left.

Local leaders led by the county governor Mohamed Abdi have vowed to work with the community and relevant security agents in taming terror activities in the region

Residents have been forced to live in fear in the wake of several attacks initiated by the Al-Shabaab which have claimed several lives and left people maimed.

The Teachers Service Commission last month transferred non-local teachers from Wajir, Mandera and Garissa counties following terror attacks targeting the tutors.

The move came after militants on January 13 attacked the Kamuthe Resource Centre and killed three male teachers

Several schools within the county have been deserted save for a few like Township Primary School in Wajir town that has been left with a few teachers.

Kelvin Egara is one of the non-local teachers from Vihiga County who says that the proximity of the school to Wajir Police Station is what gives him the confidence to soldier on.

A huge gap has however been left at the school after four non-local teachers left. The residents are reading foul play in the mass transfer of non-local teachers which they say has not affected private school teachers.

Kennedy Oluoch is a teacher at Better Future Academy which is a private school, he is from Homa Bay County but opted to stay.

A stakeholders meeting was held in Wajir County to discuss how to counter violent extremism where local leaders led by the county governor Mohamed Abdi vowed to work with the community and relevant security agents in taming terror activities in the region.