Education CS assures of school capitation

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha says the government is considering to increase grand capitation to primary schools to ensure learning is on course.

Speaking in Mombasa while presiding over the official opening of Kenya Primary School Heads Association 17th annual delegates conference the CS assured the school heads that the Treasury will channel the funds to schools next week when schools open for the third term.

Magoha has assured the school heads, governments’ commitment in improving the education sector by ensuring all schools have the required textbooks, adequate funding and infrastructure in place.

On Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) the CS dismissed the critics saying its learner centered and prepares the pupils with required skills for the competent job market.

Prof. Magoha also lauded teachers’ efforts in covering the syllabus on time in the crush program after the normal calendar was disrupted by Covid-19.

He has however urged the teachers to brace themselves for next year’s academic calendar as it will entail much exam assessment.

KEPSHA national chairman Johnson Nzioki assured parents that school heads will ensure the CBC is assessed seamlessly and pupils get their worth.

The teachers promised to continue engaging parents and pupils on the challenges brought by Covid-19 for better outcomes.