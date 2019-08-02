Education CS cautions against examination malpractices

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has put on notice those planning to engage in examination malpractices ahead of the forthcoming national examinations.

Magoha says his ministry has already mapped hotspots across the country in an effort to stem the vice that saw the results of some 3,427 students withheld in last year’s KCSE examinations.

Cases of early exposure, impersonation, possession of unauthorized materials in some exam centers and collusion were some of the features reported during last year’s national examinations even as the government employed stringent measures to curb exams cheating.

Education Cabinet Secretary warned of tougher times for cheats during administration of this year’s exercise.

Speaking in Agenga Secondary School which had its results cancelled last year over irregularities, Magoha said cartels have been colluding with some school administrators to engage in malpractices

Prof. Magoha alleging that the cartel is headquartered in Rongo operating from Kisii, Nyatike, Homa Bay and surrounding areas.

This year’s Kenya certificate of primary education will kick off on October 28th and end on 31st October with those sitting for the Kenya certificate of secondary education set to officially begin their examinations on November 4 with the last paper slated for November 27.

