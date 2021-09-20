Education CS defends CBC, says its unstoppable

Education Cabinet Secretary professor George Magoha has once again defended the competency-based curriculum CBC saying its implementation is unstoppable.

Magoha said the curriculum change cannot be stopped by a few individuals who have refused to view it from a positive perspective.

The CS noted that the Competency Based Curriculum is an idea whose time has come, and that no weapon formed against it will see the light of day.

CBC is facing a myriad of challenges, latest being a petition lodged in court seeking its reversal.

Magoha insists that the country is moving on, urging everyone to support it. His rallying call on Monday received the backing of the National Parents Association.

The association has dismissed claims that parents are struggling to meet the demands of the CBC.

Last week the Law Society of Kenya through its President Nelson Havi moved to court seeking the cancellation of the new education system in favor of the 8-4-4.

In the petition, Havi wants the matter to be heard by an uneven number of judges of not less than five.

The petition is also seeking to know whether Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha can alter the system of education through sessional papers and policy decisions instead of legislation.

The LSK President argued that under the Education Act, only Parliament can change the system of education.

