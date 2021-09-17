Education CS dismisses critics of Competency-Based Curriculum

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof. George Magoha has once again dismissed critics of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), saying it was the best thing ever to happen to the country’s education system.

While asserting that CBC was here to stay, CS Magoha said for once, Kenya’s education sector was on the right trajectory by focusing on skills and competencies of learners other than ranking and cut throat competition that has been at the center of the sector for long.

The new curriculum has however come under heavy criticism from a section of political leaders and stakeholders who have argued that it was denting parents’ pockets by forcing them to buy unnecessary learning material.

The critics have also faulted the curriculum for being hurriedly implemented without proper public participation being done as well as having teachers adequately trained.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has already filed a petition in court challenging the CBC which he argues was informed by cries from parents, guardians and teachers over the huge expenses associated with it compared to the 8-4-4 system.

Prof. Magoha however called for petty and partisan politics to be removed from the education sector, noting that there was no turning back with regard to the new curriculum

“There are no children in Kenya who belong to any political party, so let us be reasonable and rational and remove partisan politics from the education sector,” Prof. Magoha said.

Speaking today while presiding over the 6th graduation ceremony at the University Of Embu where 1,570 graduands were awarded various diplomas and degrees, the CS said there should be no heroes in the process that was only aimed at transforming the education system.

“We have a duty not to confuse our over five million children by engaging in unnecessary debates, “said Magoha, adding that over 228, 000 teachers had been adequately trained contrary to assertions from naysayers.

He at the same time challenged graduates to be job creators and not seekers by making use of the knowledge imparted on them as well as take job opportunities that are available even if they are not in their areas of profession.

“ You will be a stupid fool to stay for 10 years awaiting employment when you can be adaptable and take what is available,” the CS challenged graduates.

The University vice Chancellor Prof. Daniel Njiru said the institution has been recording exponential growth since inception six years ago from a student population of 123 to over 9, 410 this year.