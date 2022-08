The Ministry of Education has extended by 10 days the selection of schools by grade six learners transitioning to Junior secondary . The deadline for the process that had been slated for August 30, 2022 has been extended to September 10, 2022. Grade Six students are expected to join Junior Secondary in January 2023 after sitting the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) in November 2022.

