Education CS Magoha asked t clarify fee arrears remarks

Education CS Magoha asked to clarify fee arrears remark

29

Shinyalu Member of Parliament Justus Kizito wants Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha to clarify his remarks indicating that students who leave school with fee arrears could be listed with the credit reference bureau.  

Magoha’s made the remarks during a session with the National Assembly Committee on education.

The Shinyalu MP says the government’s policy that presses school heads to release students’ certificates without parents clearing the arrears, while at the same time proposing parents with school fees arrear listed with the credit reference bureau needs to be reviewed.

Kizito also raised concerns about who would cater for the arrears once the certificates were releases because the government didn’t indicate this.

Speaking in Shinyalu during an education day, the legislator said the cabinet secretary should engage stakeholders before making such proposals.

Meanwhile, the competency-based curriculum continues to receive support from a cross section of Kenyans.

The leaders say implementation of the new syllabus should continue as the government has already purchased requisite materials to undertake the new curriculum

Elsewhere, a nongovernmental organization has launched an initiative aimed at partnering with the government and private sector education players to build infrastructure with the aim of boosting the quality of education.

The organization is seeking to offer loans to private schools to build infrastructure, equip their laboratories and expand to regions lacking in enough schools.

The organization known as education partners Africa is seeking to give loans amounting to 7 billion Kenya shillings to over 4,000 private schools in the next five years.

The company says it has a vision of breaking the cycle of poverty in Africa by empowering citizens access quality education.

