Education CS Magoha directs school buses to ferry learners home

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has directed schools to mobilize additional buses to ferry students to designated drop-off points after schools were closed to forestall the spread of the coronavirus.

The schools are required to engage the National Transport and Safety Authority registered vehicles to ferry the students to designated pick up points where parents and guardians will take them home and such buses will not be allowed to carry other passengers during the trip.

In a circular released by the Ministry of Education Monday the National Government Administration officials are required to monitor any unattended learners at designated points with schools expected to have released all learners by Wednesday, March 18.

The CS also directed school heads to ensure the buses, especially public service vehicles, are cleaned and sanitized and that they strictly ferry learners.

The heads are required to manage the release of students form their institution in a manner that minimized the risk of transmitting the virus.

Boarding institutions have between Tuesday March 17 and Wednesday March 18 to ensure that their learners are released from learning institutions to their homes in an orderly manner that must ensure adequate social distancing to limit the potential of any exposure to the COVID-19.