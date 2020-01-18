Education CS Magoha dissolves UoN Council

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has dissolved The University of Nairobi council with immediate effect.

He further revoked the appointment of Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama as the vice chancellor of The University of Nairobi until the ongoing consultative process of appointing a substantive Vice Chancellor is completed.

In a circular the Cabinet Secretary said Prof, Kiama will continue dispensing his duties as Deputy Vice Chancellor, Human Resources and Administration at the University.

Before his appointment early this month, Prof. Kiama, had previously served as the UoN Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Human Resource and Administration.

The race for UoN VC’s post had attracted 14 applicants, out of whom only eight were shortlisted by the Public Service Commission.