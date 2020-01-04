Education CS urges parents to embrace Competency Based Curriculum

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has urged parents to embrace the Competency Based Curriculum.

Magoha says unlike 8-4-4, the system is engineered to help learners identify their strengths and nurture their trade at an early age.

The CS spoke as preparations for the new school term got underway with Kisii County government announcing it had put in place adequate measures to ensure implementation of the 100% school transition policy.

Professor Magoha was at the Chemelil Sugar Academy in Kisumu County to distribute bursary cheques worth 44 million shillings to some 3562 students drawn from Muhoroni constituency.

The government has in the meantime assured parents and students that text books will be made available in all public schools across the country by Monday.

And in the outskirts of Kisii town a sad reality is dawning on one Zipporah Momanyi who may miss the chance of joining high school for lack of school fees.

Zipporah scored 400 marks in last year’s KCPE earning an admission at the Bunyore Girls’ High School in Vihiga County and her parents are appealing for assistance for her to join secondary school.

Meanwhile Bungoma County Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga has urged students to refrain from drug abuse and concentrate on their studies.

The legislator also called for the education of girls to deter incidences of early marriage and teen pregnancies.

Separately Busia Governor Sospheter Ojamong has challenged education stakeholders in the county to boost education standards.

Ojaamong says it is unfortunate that for the last 7 years no school within the county has scored a mean grade of A in the national examinations.