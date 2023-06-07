Education CS set to respond to MPs questions Wednesday

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu will return to the National Assembly for a second time to be questioned by Members of Parliament.

The National Assembly reconvened Tuesday with a packed agenda, including the return of Members’ Question Time.

Among questions raised by Lawmakers is the transition process for pupils moving from primary schools to Junior Secondary Schools and Form One in the upcoming 2023 academic year and the status of the Guidelines of Implementation of the Junior Secondary School policy specifically concerning provision of meals.

In addition, concerns surrounding the delayed distribution of books for Junior Secondary School learners in public schools and the delay in the supply of course books for public secondary schools, to Samburu East Constituency.

While, Bonchari MP Charles Onchoke sought updates on the construction of classrooms under the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) Phase II in ten secondary schools within his constituency.

Further, Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor raised concerns regarding nepotism, mismanagement, and violations of the Ministry of Education guidelines related to the acquisition and disposal of school assets, as well as the recruitment of non-teaching and casual staff.

On her part, Machakos MP Joyce Kamene inquired about the provision of sanitary pads to schoolgirls during each financial year from 2017/2018 to 2022/2023.

Finally, Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe sought details on measures to ensure equal access to education for children with Autism/Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).