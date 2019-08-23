Education CS urges unity in new curriculum roll out

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has called on education stakeholders to team up with the government and make the Competency Based Curriculum roll out a success.

Magoha who was in Busia said that the government is doing everything possible to ensure that the roll out for grade 4 in the new curriculum kicks off in January 2020.

Speaking at Moody Awori Primary school in Funyula constituency in Busia County where he was monitoring the training of teachers on the competency Based Curriculum.

Prof. Magoha said the government is focused to ensure that all teachers are equipped to undertake the new curriculum.

During the tour Prof. Magoha donated 10 million shillings from President Uhuru Kenyatta to the school, meant for infrastructure development.

He reiterated that the government is planning to roll out the improvement of infrastructure in secondary schools as students will spend six years in their O level in the new curriculum.

On census matters, Magoha encouraged people who are at home to ensure that they are counted, to make the work easier for the government.