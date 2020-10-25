Education Ministry asked to release funds to schools

Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET) is asking the Ministry of Education to expedite the release of funds to run operations in schools.

KUSNET Secretary-General James Torome says that most schools are now facing a hard time which has forced most school heads to send the students home for fee balances.

The KUSNET Secretary-General asked the Education Ministry to be serious about the welfare of the students and teachers.

Grade 4, Standard 8, and form four students returned back to schools after six months due to restrictions put in place by the Health Ministry to curb Covid-19.

The students sat for their end of term one exam a week after reporting back to schools.