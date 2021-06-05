Education Ministry bans meetings, unauthorized rallies in schools

The Ministry of Education has banned all forms of meetings and unauthorized rallies being held in schools.

In statement Saturday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha by holding such meetings in schools could expose learners to Covid-19.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Education that various groups of people are targeting schools as venues for holding unauthorised meetings,” said CS Magoha

“By holding the meetings at the school facilities, the groups are exposing learners to the dangers of Covid-19 as many of the attendees do not comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19,” he added.

He stated that school compounds will be out of bounds to all Kenyans to host unauthorised meetings.

“The Ministry is, therefore, notifying all Kenyans that school compounds and facilities are out of bounds and cannot be used to host unauthorised meetings.”

“Let us all allow our learners to progress with their normal activities without exposing them to dangers of Covid-19,” he said.

He further warned that firm action will be taken against individuals or groups found to be flouting this ban.