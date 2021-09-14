Education ministry readies for grade 6 pilot study

The government has assured of a smooth transition of pioneer Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) learners to secondary.

The Ministry of Education said Tuesday that it had laid out elaborate ways of placing the pupils who are now in grade 5 into secondary schools even as Teachers Service Commission (TSC) disclosed that Grade 6 pilot study will start on September 27 countrywide.

TSC says 106,000 teachers will be trained in preparation of the roll out. So far 228,000 primary school teachers and1,166 tutors of both public and private teacher training colleges have been trained on CBC since 2019.

While addressing concerns surrounding the new curriculum, Education CS Prof George Magoha dismissed claims that teachers are not fully trained to deliver on CBC.

He said teachers have been at the centre of developing the new curriculum from its conceptualisation, designs, and course books for approval.

Speaking in Nairobi during a CBC engagement between editors and top ministry officials, the CS hailed CBC which has come under heavy criticism as transformative and the best thing this country has ever heard for the 21st century learner.

“ The Introduction of CBC has been as consultative as possible. Teachers unions, parents, faith based organizations, parliament have taken part in the process. CBC is responding to a changed enforcement, different from the environment in which 8.4.4 was established”.

Magoha during an interactive session noted that although the CBC may have its own challenges which are being looked into, it was here to stay.

He faulted a section of the media for propagating false information, stressing that nothing would stand in the way of the new system including the courts.

“Nothing is perfect, CBC is not perfect. But it left the station in 2018 and is moving forward…..Stop confusing the five million children who are already hooked on CBC” he warned.

Maogoha is urging parents to support children in their learning process.

“All parents regardless of education and status, are intelligent and should engage with their children’s education by supporting them in their learning process under CBC system of Education”.

He said CBC was not expensive as portrayed while urging teachers to leverage on readily available materials to facilitate learning.

“Printing should be optional for those who can afford. You work with what is around you. Schools are never the same” he said.

PS for Early Learning and Basic Education Dr Julian Jwan said the curriculum was not changed because it is bad but to align it to changing environment and the corresponding needs of the ensuing changes.