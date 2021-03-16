Education ministry ready to administer KCPE, KCSE exams

The Ministry of Education is well prepared to roll out the national examinations for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) government spokesperson Colonel Retired Cyrus Oguna has said.

He said a team comprising the Ministry of Interior and the local administration is in place to ensure a successful exam process in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

“All arrangements have been made and measures put in place for the effective and successful administration of national exams. It is therefore all systems go”

Addressing the media Tuesday, the government spokesperson noted that necessary logistics have also been put in place to ensure that exams activity goes on uninterrupted.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“This is a multi-agency activity that brings together different agencies and stakeholders, with the sole purpose of ensuring success and efficiency during exam period. Among the infrastructure that have been set up include the establishment of command and control centre to facilitate ease of communication and response during the examination period” he said.

Oguna also assured that candidates in regions affected by insecurity including Kapedo and Merti will not be left out of the examination process and that learners whose schools were flooded as a result of rising water levels in lake Baringo have been transferred to other centres.

“Even students whose schools were affected by the rising lake waters in areas such Baringo County will sit for exams in centres where they had been transferred to” he added.

He said a command centre has also been established for communication and quick response in case of emergencies.

A total of 1.7 million candidates are expected to sit KCPE exams from 22nd to the the24th of March, while 752,981 candidates will sit the KSCE exams in 28,437 examination centres countrywide.

The examinations shall also be conducted under strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.