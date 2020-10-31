Education officials monitoring COVID-19 situation in the Country

Education PS Dr Belio Kipsang said they were closely monitoring the situation in schools amid the rising cases of COVID-19.

Speaking after touring Naivasha Girls and Naivasha High School, yesterday Kipsang said they were working in partnership with the Ministry of Health officials and relevant agencies in tracking the current pandemic trends.

“When it is safe to recall the other children back to school, we shall do that. But we are extremely reluctant to send those in learning institution back home,” the PS noted.

He said it is only fair to allow the children who have re-opened to continue with their education.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kipsang described schools as “a better controlled environment,” noting that institutions should not be isolated because of the “few positive cases” reported in some of the schools.

He said infections are going up in the community set up, blaming it on people for disregarding the Ministry of Health containment measures.

“We have created a safe environment in our schools and nobody should target our institutions and suggest that because of the rising numbers, we should shut down institutions,” stated Dr Kipsang.

Kipsang also visited artisans awarded contracts to assemble desks and chairs for schools saying a majority of them have managed to deliver within the set timelines.

“Our aim is to ensure pupils are not sharing desks as it was the case before which is one way of managing the virus,” said Dr Kipsang.

He assured the artisan selected within the locality of prompt payment after delivering the desks and chairs to the relevant institutions