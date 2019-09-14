Education PS Belio Kipsang releases 2020 education calendar

Pre-primary and Secondary schools will open on the 6th of January 2020 for the first term according to the school calendar released by the Government.

The schedule released by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang also indicates that colleges will open a day later on the 7th of January.

In the schedule first term for all Primary and Secondary schools will run for 14 weeks and schools will close on April 10.

Second term is scheduled to begin on the 4th of May and end on the 7th of August.

Half term for Secondary schools has been scheduled for February 17 to February 21 for first term and June 16 to 19 for the second term.

Third term will begin on August 31 and run until October 30 for both Primary and Secondary schools.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations will run between November 2nd and November 5th 2020, while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations, will take place between November 6th and November 30th.

The circular also details how teacher training colleges for both diploma and certificate course will operate.

They are scheduled to open and close like pre-primary and secondary schools in the 1st and 2nd terms.

However in the 3rd term they will begin the term on the 1st of September and end on November 13, amounting to 11 weeks of study.