Education stakeholders in Kisumu County have welcomed the recommendation to have the number of learning areas in the new Competency Based Curriculum revised from 14 to 9.

The stakeholders including teachers and schools’ directors argue that the move will not only ease the burden among learners but is also cost effective.

They also want the government to devise a precise mechanism geared towards sensitizing parents on the needs of the new curriculum to boost adaptation.

They further welcomed the recommendation to have environmental conservation and climate action institutionalized.

Parents were further challenged to play an active role in their children’s education for the success of the CBC rollout.