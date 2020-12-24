Education Stakeholders join forces to equip schools with water tanks ahead of reopening

In preparation for the re-opening in January 2021, primary schools in Kiambu sub-county have all benefited from a donation of hand-washing points.

The donation by a Non-Governmental Organisation operating in Ting’anga “The Giving Exchange” (TGE) was presented to the school heads in a ceremony held at Gicoho primary school in the sub-county yesterday.

The NGO executive Mrs. Reah Nderitu while presenting the water tanks expressed the need for other well-wishers in the community to come to the aid of the learning institutions so that they are able to fight the virus when schools reopen in January.

She revealed that her initial intention was to supply Gicoco primary school alone but when she was approached by other stakeholders in education in the sub-county, she saw the need to assist all the other schools. “This is because majority of the children from our children’s home,the Shining Star Home come to this school and the population is 650 which is important that they get more water points,” noted Mrs. Nderitu.

The function was also graced by area Member of Parliament Jude Njomo while Bishop Kogo led the school heads in prayer during the handover of the tanks.

In another function, Ting’ang’a Day Secondary School in Kiambu County benefitted from the construction of a modern administration office block

The new block has been funded by the Kiambu National Government CDF which has similarly funded infrastructure and other facilities to enable re-opening of the school and smooth running of academic activities.

Kiambu member of Parliament Mr Jude Njomo toured the school yesterday to inspect the construction work currently going on under strict MOH protocols in combating COVID 19.

Mr. Njomo said it was important to facilitate the school with the new block to improve the management of the learning institution.

Ting’ang’a Day Secondary has been facing challenges with space which has negatively impacted on the smooth running of the school.

The MP has been lauded for the concern he has exhibited towards education and his hand’s on attitude to managing public affairs.