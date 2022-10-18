Education task force invites public participation in review of CBC

The Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms has invited members of the public to submit their views on the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

The 49 member team led by the Chairperson Prof Raphael Munavu urged individuals, public and private institutions and all interested parties to submit their views before November 18.

“The Presidential Working Party on Education Reform hereby seeks views from members of the public and other sector stakeholders to inform its terms of reference with respect to reform of the education sector in Kenya,” Munavu said in a notice dated October 18

The reviews will touch on key areas including basic education, tertiary and university education as well as any other relevant issue touching on the education sector.

Further, the submissions will be made in the form of memoranda, letters or research papers.

“The submissions should be addressed to the Chairperson, Presidential Working Party on Education Reform and hand delivered to the Working Party’s offices situated along Loita Street 10th floo, ABSA Towers or sent via email secretariat@educationreforms.go.ke ”