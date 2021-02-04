Edward Kwach is sharing his life’s journey in a nostalgic letter to his younger self.

Media personality and radio veteran has shared an emotive letter that he wrote as an ode to his younger self. the renowned voice actor just returned to radio last year after an almost six year hiatus. He is now on Kisumu radio station Urban radio where he co-hosts the Breakfast Club.

In the letter, Kwach pours out his life story beginning from leaving his mother’s house to life in the media industry. He narrates about the pressures he faced and all the ways in which he blundered in his career. ”You will start your media career at Capital FM, Kenya’s first independent radio station. Don’t take it for granted. But you will, and fame will come at you like a hurricane. You will leave Capital because of family pressure, don’t be bitter.” He says.

Throughout his career, Edward was known for the many scandals he was involved in. he was a party animal and was almost always in the limelight for acting out. This too he confesses in his letter. It was after the punching incident that Kwach was fired again for the second time from Kiss FM.

The letter is an emotional but encouraging one. Edward Kwach has bore his soul out in the hopes of encouraging the young and budding generation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Listen to the full letter here:

Tell Us What You Think