Egypt beat Togo to go top as they narrow Kenya’s chances

Harambee Stars svelte hope of qualifying for the African Cup of Nation set for Cameroon in 2021 took a huge blow as Egypt thrashed Togo 3-1.

The pharaoh’s took the lead in the 18th minute through Magdi Kafsha and seemed to be in total control.

The pharaohs who were lacking both Mo Salah and Mohamed El Neny, who had tested positive to Covid 19 made light work of Togo as they scored the second goal of the match 14 minutes later.

Togo were lucky to go to the break trailing by only two goals.

The home side made two substitutions at the break to try and alter the complexion of the game but it counted for nothing as Aston Villa’s midfielder Trezeguet scored to put the game past Togo and dent any hopes of them qualifying for the showpiece.

Nya-Vedji E managed a consolation goal for the home team deep in injury time.

Egypt are joint top with Comoros at 8 points although they have a better goal difference; Kenya are third with 3 points whilst Togo are firmly rooted at the bottom with one point.

Kenya’s only hope of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, lie in them beating Egypt and Togo and hope that Comoros doesn’t gain any point.

